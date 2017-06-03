Live music and delicious food made for a memorable evening at the Cahuilla Mountain Market’s Summer Nights event Saturday, May 27, from 6-10 p.m. in Anza. This family-oriented celebration will be held every Saturday evening during the summer months.

The Nameless Band performed rock and country favorites for the fans. Steve Silkotch (guitar and vocals), Rick Brengle (guitar and vocals), Dean Metzger (bass), Kelly Brengle (flute and saxophone), and Joseph Hamilton (drums and vocals) had the crowd moving to the classic beats.

Food was the star of the show as Missy Carver Boulton and Joni Carver pumped out their signature fresh meals from the kitchen. Burgers, sandwiches, chicken, barbecue, hot dogs, fish-n chips and much more were served. Wine-based mixed drinks, beer, wine and sodas were available as well.

“We’d like to give a huge thank you to our community and the people in it who were able to make it out,” Boulton said. “What a wonderful time we had here at the Cahuilla Mountain Market’s Summer Nights with Steve Silkotch and the Nameless Band! What a team we have to make it all possible, with special thanks to Thomas Leon Sr., Jesse and Bobbie!”

The Cahuilla Mountain Market’s Summer Nights will feature local bands such as the Nameless Band, Mark Huston and the Working Men, Barnyard Boyz and Cowboy Bang Bang over the coming months. Mark Huston and the Working Men band previously kicked off the series to an excellent reception by fans and foodies.

Owner Jorge Rodriguez has been pleased with the positive comments and great turnout for the Summer Nights events. He envisioned a family-oriented outdoor experience and has achieved his goal. Both young and old had a great time at the event. Word has spread that this is the place to be on a Saturday night.

“The Cahuilla Mountain Market and Café, the best Anza hot spot for great music, food and fun,” Rodriguez said. “Thank you so much for your support and patronage!”

Food is also available all week, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call (951) 763-4227.