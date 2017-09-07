Car fire sparks aggressive response from Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire department

A brush fire that was sparked by a vehicle fire on Indian Road in Anza, charred 6 acres Thursday, Aug. 30.

The incident was initially reported at 12:01 p.m. at Indian and Deer Mountain roads in the community of Anza, according to an incident report published by Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department Spokeswoman Jody Hagemann.

The blaze quickly spread to the surrounding brush, bringing forth a swift and aggressive response from firefighters in the area.

According to Hageman, Cal Fire/Riverside County Firefighters were assisted by the U.S Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management among others.

At the height of the blaze, which burned heavy fuels at a moderate rate of speed, 102 firefighters, nine engine companies, three helicopters, two bulldozers, four air tankers and four fire crews battled the brusher.

After the fire broke out, Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department helicopters pulled water from the lake in Lake Riverside Estates to battle the blaze.