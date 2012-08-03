Caught in the Code Enforcement’s Spider web-what are your rights?

“Fight Against Code Enforcement Offices” (F.A.C.E. Off) Bob Morris, the West Coast Representative for this nationwide grassroots movement, spoke at the July 8th town meeting on Code Enforcement abuse. This group is dedicated to restoring property rights by exposing and eliminating abusive, aggressive, illegal and unconstitutional code enforcement practices. To contact them, e-mail: faceoffmovement@yahoo.com. Caught in the Code Enforcement’s Spider web and wondering what your rights are? Bob will be there to help you find the answer.
Their Blog is giving voice to the otherwise unheard horror stories of people caught in hopeless situations with their county departments of planning and land use. People all over the nation are rising up to tell their stories.
Patrick Henry said “Give me Liberty or give me Death”. While he was speaking against the tyranny of the English, currently others are feeling the need for that same dedication to defend themselves against the tyranny of their county governments and agencies.
There is a family in Dade County, Florida that is standing up for their property rights and has paid dearly. They have been so severely harassed that they have suffered mysterious fires that burned their barn down with five horses in it. One of their beloved Friesian mares that survived was found dead from poisoning. The family also received death threats which lead to the mother taking her two young children and fleeing the United States for their safety, leaving dad behind to continue the fight over property issues with the county. Each thing that happened to them, happened after an interaction with an official authority, where they stood up for their rights.
Another family in Chino, CA just wanted to rebuild the fence that was destroyed by lightening and went through the proper channels just to meet with ridiculous resistance. They had retained a lawyer and were assured time to get prepared, but that didn’t stop a zealous code enforcement officer who brought a police officer with him to their place of business to try and force the father to sign a citation concerning their fence. No warrant was issued and they forced their way into a clearly marked “employee’s only” area to detain the owner.
Bob Morris believes that alone, people’s voices go unnoticed, but united; people are more likely to be heard.
Bob Morris of F.A.C.E. OFF has been in code enforcement’s spider web in San Bernardino County where he lives. Being a General Contractor there and working with the county over the years, Bob figured he could build his dream home–no sweat. Delays and wasteful mishaps on the county’s part lead him to extend his permits time and time again, until they just refused to renew them anymore. To add insult to injury, building costs kept rising as his $28,000 steel building that they would not let him put up laid rusting in his yard. It was then that the county’s Code Enforcement Officer sited him for a pile of junk in his yard. That pile of junk turned out to be his $28,000 building. It was then Bob found F.A.C.E. OFF’s blog which is based out of Florida and got to know who and what they were. Bob decided that if he was having such trouble, probably others were too. He wanted to help those people and then became the liaison for F.A.C.E. OFF on the west coast.
According to Bob Morris, he has found that the constitutional rights of citizens are being ignored on a daily basis concerning code enforcement in America everywhere. He says there is a lack of due process once citations are issued, and if the conditions are not met as per the Code Enforcement Officer’s opinion, the end result can be illegal search and seizure of the owner’s property, such as vehicles, storage buildings etc. Code Enforcement Offices make their decisions based on their own interpretation of the law, once cited and fined, and there is no going back, so they say. Code Enforcement officers give the citation, enforce the citation, and interpret the law that they give the citation for, all at their own discretion. Citizens at the recent meetings are wondering if this is a conflict of interest.
Code enforcement officers are responsible to know the code and to be able to inspect every aspect of a citizen’s life from their pets, fences, water, sewer, outbuildings, land, and homes–you name it and they can give a citation for a violation concerning it. These codes are not clear, easily accessible or understandable to the public in order to understand an actual offense or compliance. Too much is left up to interpretation. To see the range of county ordinances go to www.countyofriverside.us/livinghere/codeenforcement.html and click on County Ordinances and then a number. Try #190 near top called “AN ORDINANCE DECLARING AS A PUBLIC NUISANCE ANY AND ALL ACCUMULATIONS OF LIMBS, BRANCHES, PRUNINGS, TRIMMINGS, STUMPS AND PARTS OF DOMESTIC AND CULTIVATED FRUIT TREES AND PROVIDING A PENALTY FOR MAINTAINING THE SAME” for violating this ordinance you could go to jail for six month and or pay a fine of $500. If there is a good reason for this code it is unclear. What about firewood? Another site to see www.rctlma.org/ce/content/ce_faqs.aspx
Freedoms, as promised in the U.S. and our State’s Constitutions, are being denied as: “all men are by nature free and independent, and have certain inalienable rights, among which are those of enjoying and defending life and liberty, acquiring, possessing, and protecting property: and pursuing and obtaining safety and happiness.”- From article one, of the State of California’s Constitution
Bob Morris points out that once cited, most people feel a sense of guilt and do not fight. Citied citizens now have only 15 days to respond and/or comply. No response is an admission of guilt and with no compliance, fines begin to be levied. These fines quickly add up and are unreasonable in their amount and how they accrue. To take action you need to know what to do before a code enforcement issue happens to you.
Bob Morris, after all he has been through, just wants to see injustice defeated and to do this we must stand up and fight for our rights as American citizens.
“When the people fear the government there is tyranny; when the government fears the people there is liberty” Thomas Jefferson
To learn more go to www.faceoffmovenment.blogspot.com. To read about what happened in Miami Dade County, Florida, go to: www.faceoffmovement.blogspot.com/2012/05/i-wont-hidei-will-fight.html.
To read what happened in Chino this month go to: californiafaceoffmovement.blogspot.com/
Check out Bob Morris’s story at: www.faceoffmovement.blogspot.com/2012/01/bobs-got-your-back-america.html.
This is the first two articles of the:
Constitution of the State of California 1849
We, the people of California, grateful to Almighty God for our freedom, in order to secure its blessings, do establish this Constitution.
Article I.
Declaration of Right
Sec. 1. All men are by nature free and independent, and have certain inalienable rights, among which are those of enjoying and defending life and liberty, acquiring, possessing, and protecting property: and pursuing and obtaining safety and happiness.
Sec. 2. All political power is inherent in the people. Government is instituted for the protection, security, and benefit of the people; and they have the right to alter or reform the same, whenever the public good may require it.
To read the rest go to www.sos.ca.gov/archives/collections/1849/full-text.htm
Dear Mary Bono,
The situation in Anza is out of control. Just read the latest addition of the Anza Valley outlook.
It makes my blood boil to think that these people do not feel that they have to follow the same rules and regulations as everybody else in Riverside County who want to build a home.
The real estate agents are running scared because they know what they have done. They themselves have told property buyers that all they need to get is a permit from electric to well. I was interested in purchasing a property with two ponds on it and when I asked Robin Garrison if they were permitted she told me, “they can be grandfathered in.” When I called Riverside County Building and Safety I was told, “we don’t have any relatives.” I also called on a property that Bob at Overland Realty had, and he said, “You only need an ag electric to well permit and then you can come out and put in a mobile home. One electrician told me that he would set it up for the 100 amp to pass the county inspectors for the electric to well permit but he would set it up for 200 so that we could build whatever we want. (Blackmore Electric)
How can all of these people think that there rights have been violated? They deliberately did not get permits and they know it as how many of them have come down to the County office and requested a copy of there properties permits. (Obviously no need to as they know they never got them.)
What is there mentality? Hi, we live in Anza and were exempt from permits and taxes because we are a small rural community. Anza Electric (Mike Machado board member for district 2) is a joke as they are siding with the folks who have broken the law and not paid taxes for yrs. Wow that’s real leadership.
Why isn’t someone speaking out on what’s right? Like abiding by the laws of our county and state. We hope this person will be you.
The majority of the people in Anza have followed the rules and got permits. We followed what was required by the County and we are not happy about these law breakers who now want to be exempt from fines and citations to bring there places up to code because they got caught.
The real estate agents in Anza need accountability.
These people embarrass us and give Anza a bad name.
Sincerely,
Anza Resident
Wow, is this really a news article, or just an opinion/editorial piece? I see no links to news articles from the local papers where the alledged attrocities happened, or any facts that the reporter verified. You are taking the word of this apparently angry Bob Morris who is telling ancedotal stories about code enforcemnt atrocities. What are the details? Well, there aren’t any details at the links in the articles, just crazy angry statements from the writer. Code enforcement works at the pleasure of the locally elected officials, who in turn pass laws the public want, and approve of. Otherwise, those same public officials get voted out of office and the new ones change the laws. That’s the way it works where I live. It is so easy to slam local government for doing their job, sometimes it is deserved, but at least give us some facts so we can decide for ourselves.
Why would a person buy a $28,000.00 building without securing the permit(s) first?
I need help with code enforcement abuse. I’m a single man that owns two property’s one is my home and the other is a commercial vacant lot. code enforcement has $270,000.00 dollars in liens on my commercial vacant lot. I had know idea liens were accruing on my land. I found out when someone approached me on buying the land, The prospective buyer then told me about the liens. I called code enforcement to see how to comply. I was then told get everything of my land and code enforcement would drop all liens. So the only thing that was on my land was a bush hog and a box truck were i stored my tools. The two items on my land were there to maintain the grass. I put the box truck and bush hog in storage then called code enforcement. The officer then tells me a new story that i have to go through the county attorneys office to reduce these bogus liens. I have so much evidence and pictures that proves i was always in compliance but cant find anyone including attorneys that will even look at my case. Now i think the so called buyers are actual negotiating my property out from under me with the county attorney. These liens are also extended on my homestead property. The liens were set to $600 dollars a day, How can they do this to me. I have my life savings into this property. My property is literally the cleanest commercial lot in the the city. I was told buy one code enforcement officer that know body is going to help me. Please any info to help defend me against this abuse of power. I’m afraid if i don’t get help soon they will steel my property and life savings. Please contact me at davidjmirsky1@gmail.com davidjmirsky1@gmail.com
We live in the little shitole of a town called Genoa, NY. We are outnumbered by dairy cows about 10 to 1, and we have a code nazi. We have an anti semitic asshole next door to us. He has called every agency under the sun to fuck with us, and except for this local nut job, none of them have done more than laugh at him.
The irony of it is that he as caused all of his own issues. To wit..
He has a small lot, right next to the creek. He used to mow our property line up to our fence, which near the road is a good 30 feet past our property line. One day he claimed that one of our cows escaped and tore up his lawn. I went out with a tamper to take the holes out, just to keep the peace, but I noticed that the survey stakes were no longer visible. I asked him what happened to them. Oh, I got a flat tire on the mower from them and I pounded them into the ground. That resulted in a mild argument about what tampering with survey stakes is. They are hands off. We got a metal detector, found them and than pulled them back up again. Once we had the line back I found I was correct in assuming that any “damage” to any “lawn” was on my property and not his. I told him it would be best if he kept to his side of the property line and us to ours. A week later we caught him mowing over the line again and my wife lit into him. That’s when his true colors came out. He called her a little jew bitch. There was a short amount of peace after that, until he decided to take a stand of trees out from next to his house. They kept him from seeing us and us from seeing him. It was good. He cut them down, and than got one of the town guys to come in with many 10 wheelers of dirt to cover over the stumps so he could plant grass over them. I guess burning them down would have been too much work for him. Than the fun started. His property is now about 18″ higher than ours because he dumped all that dirt in. So when it rains, the water no longer flows downhill across his property and into the creek he lives 40 feet from, but back into the area between the far side of his property and a bit piece of ours. Rather than start WWIII, we dug a retaining pond. We like critters and we got all kinds of them now. Fish, frogs, turtles, a pair of blue herons and a flock of geese all make our pond their home. This moron has the town guy on us for flooding his property (like how can we make water flow uphill? I guess he forgot to tell them about the re-grading of *his* property. And he has them on us over the geese who also like the standing water on his property that his re-grading has caused. The code moron is threatening to impound the animals, and they are wild. I mean can I call him to get the squirrels away from my bird feeder? Not to mention that the geese are federally protected. I mean what kind of a moron would even entertain this kind of thought process after seeing the situation?
Now they are after us for “brush” as well. I have been up and down many streets and I can not find a single house that has no brush on the property. Literally every other house in the town has it someplace. No one maintains 100% of their property. And they are on our asses about junk. I like to build things. I have a pile of metal that I sometimes scrap and sometimes use to weld things together. Many people in Genoa have scrap piles. This is a poor town. Scrapping is a way of survival for a lot of people. I also have a lumber pile. Again, lumber. Wood. It might not be super neat, but it is all building supplies, and none of the stuff here is valueless. It all have value to me. That’s why I toted it back here.
The town board took an ethics oath a few months ago and one of the cannons was to operate above suspension. I wonder how this guy can drive past literally hundreds of houses with brush, lots of places with scrap piles, places with many junk cars, live out in the country and not realize that geese are wild animals and try and come down on us thinks that is not a bit selective and a perhaps a bit suspect. I wonder if he has a hint of the guy next doors anti semitism too…
hello i would love to tell my story. Im not sure if your the good guys or bad. So lets talk and see.
Robert, we are the good guys! Send us an email with your contact information to anzaeditor@reedermedia.com and a reporter will get in touch with you!
I’m sick of these people taking our rights away. I love the part about the California Declaration of Rights. I think our government needs to read it more often… maybe even recite it before they start their day of work.