Chains required on State Road 74 between Mountain Center to Pinyon Drive

Caltrans is currently reporting that chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Mountain Center to Pinyon Drive.

An email sent to Anza Valley Outlook is indicating that SR 74 is closed at lookout due to a fallen tree in the roadway.

Be alert for fog, carry traction devices in mountain areas and watch for Highway maintenance personnel, “slow for the cone zone.”

Travel is not recommended for campers, trailers or permit loads in the areas with a high wind advisory posted.

For current traffic conditions, motorists can visit www.dot.ca.gov/cgi-bin/roads.cgi or call 1-800-427-7623.