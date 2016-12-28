Christmas, Food for the Faithful style

Christmas fun was provided for area children Saturday, Dec. 17, by Food for the Faithful. The event was held in Valley Gospel Chapel’s fellowship hall which they had tastefully decorated in holiday cheer for the party.

Santa, toys, cookies, candy and a hamburger or hot dog lunch was provided. There was even a coffee bar for parents and other adults.

Everyone was having a great time picking out toys, eating and getting their picture with Santa.

Food for the Faithful founder Esther Barragan would like to thank Valley Gospel Chapel, Sacred Heart Women’s Guild, Bank of Helmet, Circle K, Anza Valley Pharmacy, True Value, Anza Gas Service, Gardner Valley Gals, Hamilton High School FFA and Mrs. Recht, Hamilton High School California Scholarship Federation and Mrs. Kleinvachter and Toys For Toys From San Diego for helping them make the party a success.

“Donations this year have been down and at the last minute one contributor came through and it was just what we needed to get the food for the party,” said Barragan who also mentioned that we have the most giving people here in the area whether it’s volunteering their time, talent or money.

Food for the Faithful is a nondenominational local food bank. Food and clothing are distributed the last Friday of each month starting at 8 a.m. until the food runs out usually around noon. They also hand out food on emergency basis throughout the month. Contact Barragan at (951) 763-5636 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church which is where the food bank is located on highway 371 in the township of Anza. Volunteers and donations are always welcome.