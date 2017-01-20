Christmas tree gets new home in Anza’s Minor Park, thanks to ACIL

Diane Seiker

valleystaff@reedermedia.com

The Anza Civic Improvement League presented the first annual Christmas tree planting in Minor Park in Anza Jan. 14, at 1 p.m. Excited children diligently dug the hole for the live tree, donated by ACIL President Ken Ogren and his wife Annette. The tree was provided by Jim Palmer’s Lizzy Anne’s Nursery in Anza.

The pretty evergreen had been the centerpiece of ACIL’s Christmas event with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Little Red Schoolhouse Dec. 17. It was hung with special salt dough ornaments that the children had decorated under the guidance of Anza resident Cherish Wade.

The planting was attended by ACIL members Ken Ogren, Bud Elmore, Patricia Whittle and Debbie Vesey, as well as some very enthusiastic and helpful children and their parents.

ACIL hopes to make this an annual event.