Christmas tree gets new home in Anza’s Minor Park, thanks to ACIL

The Anza Civic Improvement League presented the first annual Christmas tree planting in Minor Park in Anza Jan. 14, at 1 p.m. Excited children diligently dug the hole for the live tree, donated by ACIL President Ken Ogren and his wife Annette. The tree was provided by Jim Palmer’s Lizzy Anne’s Nursery in Anza.
The pretty evergreen had been the centerpiece of ACIL’s Christmas event with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Little Red Schoolhouse Dec. 17. It was hung with special salt dough ornaments that the children had decorated under the guidance of Anza resident Cherish Wade.
The planting was attended by ACIL members Ken Ogren, Bud Elmore, Patricia Whittle and Debbie Vesey, as well as some very enthusiastic and helpful children and their parents.
ACIL hopes to make this an annual event.
A tree, donated by Ken and Annette Ogren originally used as a Christmas tree at Anza’s Little Red Schoolhouse, awaits planting in its new home at Minor Park Saturday, Jan. 14. Diane Seiker photo
Dalia Lammon oversees her daughter Danielle (left) and friend Jamiy Jankes (right) as they work digging a hole to plant a tree in Minor Park Saturday, Jan. 14. Ken and Annette Ogren donated the tree which was initially used as a Christmas tree at Anza’s Little Red Schoolhouse. Diane Seiker photo
Little Jamiy Jankes digs right in with her shovel to plant The Little Red Schoolhouse’s former Christmas tree in Minor Park Saturday, Jan. 14. Diane Seiker photo
Scott Briles from High Country Nursery gives Danielle Lammon and Steven Fitchelman some digging tips while planting the tree that served as Anza’s Little Red Schoolhouse Christmas tree in Minor Park Saturday, Jan. 14. Diane Seiker photo
Scott Briles from High Country Nursery gives Danielle Lammon (left), Jamiy Jankes (center) and Steven Fitchelman (right) some digging tips while planting a tree in Minor Park Saturday, Jan. 14. Diane Seiker photo
The children in attendance had a great time digging the hole for the live Christmas tree that was planted in Minor Park Jan. 14. Diane Seiker photo
Jim Palmer of Lizzy Anne's Nursery joins the fun planting a tree at Anza’s Minor Park Saturday, Jan. 14. Diane Seiker photo