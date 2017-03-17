Clampers to visit Anza historical site

ANZA – Please join us in welcoming members of E Clampus Vitus to Anza Saturday, March 18, from 10 a.m. until noon. Chapter 1069 will be visiting the historical marker they placed in front of the Little Red Schoolhouse in the heart of Anza, at Highway 371 and Contreras Road. The visit to the marker is part of the chapter’s agenda for the day as they follow the southern Immigrant Trail and portions of Juan Bautista de Anza’s exploratory route of 1774. The group has dubbed this the “Hemorrhoid XXXII Run.”

Anza Civic Improvement League, who manages Minor Park and the Little Red Schoolhouse, will be on hand to host the visit and provide refreshments. ECV members will probably give a historical presentation and answer questions during their visit.

The ancient and honorable order of E CLAMPUS VITUS, or ECV, is a fraternal organization dedicated to the study and preservation of the American west, especially the history of the Mother Lode and gold mining regions of the area. The fraternity is not sure if it is a “historical drinking society”” or a “drinking historical society.” They have chapters in all 8 western states.

Ron Loya, member of ECV and former resident of Anza, now shacks out in northern California near Yosemite and conducts gold mine tours and educational seminars there, along with being curator of one of the largest gold mining museums in California.

The same afternoon, head on out to the Little Red Schoolhouse for the first ever “Spring-Garden-Craft-A-Thingamajig-For-Kids-Of-All-Ages” event Saturday, March 18, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Materials will be provided for children of all ages to assemble a birdhouse (all cutting of wood will be done beforehand) and paint/ decorate it. A pack of wild bird seed will be given to everyone who makes a birdhouse. Participants not interested in making a birdhouse can instead choose to make and decorate a garden stake and get a pack of vegetable or flower seeds, or can choose to paint and decorate a flower pot, fill with potting soil and plant some flower seeds in the pot.

Children of all ages are welcome at this event, which was made possible by Packard Construction who donated all the materials.