Cog Dog spotted in Anza

Anybody know this dog, actually a Cog Dog? Or did he just drop in from the fields to grab a snack from the kind Anza animal loving folks attending the June 10 Anza Valley Artists Show and Sale at the Community Hall. Anza's "Phantom Artist" Susan Eyr Anderson and veterinarian described this visitor as a "Cog Dog" or coyote domestic dog mix. Having little fear of people, Cog Dog hung around the front door of the Hall until someone gave him a can of Spam. No one claimed ownership. Tony Ault photo