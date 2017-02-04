Community Hall Board votes in new director provides update on federal grants

Diane Seiker

valleystaff@reedermedia.com

The Anza Community Building Board of Directors met Thursday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m. to vote in a new director to fill the position vacated by Kathy Medaris, who moved out of the area.

Kyran Roberts was nominated, the nomination seconded and he was voted in with none opposing.

Anza resident and community volunteer Roberts was enthusiastic about his new position and ready to get to work.

Board Secretary Gayle Shaffer said, “We welcome Kyran ro the Board and look forward to working with him.”

The Board consists of President Noel Donahue, Vice President Tim Hoffus, Treasurer Barbara Keller, Secretary Gayle Shaffer, and board members Dan Robinson; Donald Seddon; Taz Hoffstat; and the newly elected Kyron Roberts.

Besides the important vote to replace Medaris, the main discussion of the meeting revolved around the progress of the Hall renovations, paid for by a Federal Grant administered by Riverside County, applied for and acquired last year. The grant amount is $162,000 and it is slated for remodeling of the kitchen, updating the bathrooms to ADA requirements, and repairs to the entrance of the building. Approval for this grant was secured in September 2016.

“We applied for a Federal Grant, requesting more than $200,000. We were awarded $162,000. I have applied for a second Federal Grant but will not hear back on that for a few more months,” Donahue explained. “The grants are to help pay for the Health Department corrections to the kitchen and ADA upgrades to the bathrooms. I had to seek a second grant when the federal government refused to grandfather in our existing handicap parking and ramps.” Donahue added, “I have applied for a second grant. I requested $219,000 to cover the grading and other work that will be required to bring the parking, ramp and entry doors up to code. We will not know if we are getting any portion of the $219,000 requested for a couple more months.”

Advertising for bids for architects and general contractors are going along according to schedule. The ordering of materials has begun as well. The Hall will be closed during the renovations, at a time to be announced.

Also mentioned at the meeting were new memberships for the year, with 30 having been submitted to date. Members enjoy discounts with certain area vendors, renting the Hall at discounted rates and a percentage off the fee when vending at the weekly swap meet at the Hall.

Anyone interested in becoming a member of the Anza Community Building, Inc., can call (951) 428-0901 or see their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/337754646415866/. Memberships are $20 per person or family (with one vote per family or person) and $35 per business (one vote). Cash and checks are accepted.