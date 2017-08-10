Concerned tribal members rallied at Cahuilla Casino in a peaceful protest

A peaceful rally was held at the entrance to the Cahuilla Casino grounds Saturday, July 29, as a concerned group of tribal members were protesting what they referred to as the “wrongful termination” of a large number of employees by the Cahuilla Casino over the years, plus complaints of other unfair treatment by casino personnel, the Tribal Council and casino management.

Participants of the rally waved signs with messages like “Corrupt Tribal Council,” “I Lost My Job For Speaking Out” and “Unjust, Unfair GM.”

“Economic development is being stifled because of a rogue council,” Antonio J. Heredia Jr. said. He has spearheaded the formation of the group to bring this subject to the attention of the public.

“They are shutting us out, and it is coming to a head,” he said. “We are all part of the community.”

During the peaceful event, which was held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., only one incident of aggression was directed at the group. Heredia said that a carload of people shouted threats to the demonstrators and drove away. Law enforcement was called and made aware of the incident.

“When corruption rules, you must take action,” Heredia said. “Confronting those whom take all your rights away is not being confrontational; it is standing up for your rights. I know we are all moving forward in the right direction. I think as a tribe there is much to clean up, but it will be done. I feel all involved have open hearts and minds so we will weather the storm, and hopefully we can all look back and say we helped get us to this good place for all and our future generations.”

About 80 tribal members and local residents are organized for the effort, keeping touch through emails and social media.

“It’s a shame for people to try to take our rights away and always for the same greed, money, power, not to mention nepotism,” Leonella Leash said on the group’s Facebook page, “Cahuilla Community.” “It’s wrong, and people should see that.”

Representatives of the Cahuilla Tribe could not be reached for comment before press time.

“Do you feel you were wrongfully terminated from the Cahuilla Casino?” Heredia said. “Have you witnessed wrongdoing at the Cahuilla Casino? Please contact us at CahuillaCommunity@gmail.com. You are not alone, and we are here to help.”

Or visit www.facebook.com/groups/729107587293982/.