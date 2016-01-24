ConnectAnza wins $2.67 million grant for Fiberoptic internet service to Anza Electric Coop service area

Cable crews contracted by ConnectAnza have been busy stringing new fiberoptic cable from the Anza Electric Coop headquarters on Highway 371 to portions of Terwilliger, Mitchell, and Bautista Roads since December when the company received a $2.67 million grant.

AEC after gaining approval for the construction of a fiberoptic Internet service to its customers applied for the grant from the California Advanced Services Fund. The grant request was sent after AEC learned that the area it serves from Aguanga to the desert was considered a “target area” for broadband service by the California Public Utilities Corporation. The Internet service ConnectAnza gained the approval of many area government representatives which helped obtain the grant.

The CASF granted $2.67 million to help establish ConnectAnza. The entire fiberoptic Internet service when built out will provide Internet to more than 4,000 AEC customers who wish to use the service. The cost of service is estimated at $49 a month. The total cost of the fiberoptic system is estimated at $6.4 million in about five years. The service, in time, will allow non-AEC customers and businesses to connect to the system.

Debra Winger, ConnectAnza telecommunications manager, said about 30 miles of fiberoptic lines have been installed at this time reaching 300 to 400 homes. She said once the lines are connected AEC customers can sign up for the service. A number of businesses along Highway 371 including Fire Station 29 and the Little Red Schoolhouse are already connected to the fiberoptic line.

“We really like it,” said one of the Station 29 firefighters.

“We have two years now to build out the service past our customers,” Kevin Short, general manager of AEC and ConnectAnza. “It is happening.”

The fiberoptic cable needs to run past any of the potential customers’ homes so they have a choice whether or not to connect to the service. AEC customers are located in Anza, Sage, Aguanga, Bautista Canyon, Garner Valley, Mountain Center and Pinon. AEC services about 750 miles of overhead electric wiring and is a part of the larger Arizona G&T Cooperatives and Touchstone Energy Cooperatives.

AEC will celebrate its 65th Anniversary July 15, 1016.