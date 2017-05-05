Cops quickly capture alleged robber

Deputies from the Hemet Sheriff’s Station responded to the report of a burglary in progress at the new Pizza Factory restaurant in the 56000 block of State Highway 371 just before 10:30 p.m. April 13.

Upon their arrival, deputies confirmed a burglary had occurred and began working with the business owner Jordan Gitlin to identify any potential leads. Camera footage was reviewed and during the investigation, a suspect was positively identified.

Late on the night of April 21, 2017, Cameron Babcock, 24, was arrested for allegedly burglarizing the business and booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning several hours later, April 22.

Babcock is charged with second degree burglary, terrorist threats and petty theft. Bail is set at $110,000.

Babcock remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Friday, May 5.

The Pizza Factory recently opened for business April 23.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Hemet Sheriff’s Station at (951) 791-3400.