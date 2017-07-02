County trail plan discussion set at Anza Valley Municipal Advisory Council meeting July 12

A report on the Riverside County Comprehensive Trail Plan that includes many Anza Valley trails will be the topic of discussion at the Anza Valley Municipal Advisory Council in the Anza Community Hall July 12.

The guest speaker for the event open to all valley residents will be Marc Brewer of the Riverside County Regional Parks and Open Space District. Brewer’s remarks will be preceded by an Anza Trail Town Committee report given by Allison Renck.

The district has three bureaus – Parks and Recreation, Resources and Business Operation – with its focus encompassing providing high-quality recreational opportunities and preserving important features of the county’s natural, cultural and historical heritage. Its purpose is to “acquire, protect, develop, manage and interpret for the inspiration, use and enjoyment of all people, a well-balanced system of areas of outstanding scenic, recreational and historic importance.”

The Anza Trail Town Committee recently brought up the problem that some of the historic equestrian trails coming in and out of the Valley have not been updated by the county, while others have been restricted by private property owners and environmental issues.

In other business, the AVMAC webpage will be discussed by Edison Gomez Krauss and the council will consider further information on the Anza Valley Sign and legislation that may affect valley residents and businesses.

Opal Hellweg, Riverside 3rd District legislative assistant, or other county representatives will give an update on recent county activities affecting the Valley.

There will be an open forum to discuss any other issues valley residents may be needing, information, explanation or problems residents are facing in the county area.

The meeting July 12 will begin at 7 p.m., following the regular AVMAC board meeting in the Community Hall, 56630 Highway 371, in Anza.