County waste department to provide free composting class in Anza

ANZA – The Riverside County Department of Waste Resources will host a free backyard composting class in Anza Saturday, Sept. 16.

Attend this “how-to” workshop to learn how to recycle organic resources such as yard trimmings and fruit and vegetable waste into a dark, crumbly, sweet-smelling soil conditioner. Compost can be used to enrich the soil in gardens, lawns and house plants. Instead of putting organic waste into the garbage to be hauled to the landfill, learn to compost.

The free “how-to” backyard composting workshop begins 10 a.m. at the Little Red School House at Minor Park, 56481 Highway 371, in Anza.

Composting is nature’s way of recycling. It’s a great way to turn waste into a beneficial soil amendment. In composting, organic material is mixed together in a pile or bin, where literally millions of tiny microbes digest the material and turn it into a nutrient-rich soil amendment.

Low-cost compost bins, subsidized by the department, also will be available for purchase by Riverside County residents; limit three per household. County residents can purchase compost bins by personal check or Visa or MasterCard with a 75-cent processing fee. The Riverside County Department of Waste Resources provides this free workshop in an effort to divert waste and help preserve valuable space in the county sanitary landfill. For years, the department has trained volunteer master composters who explain how to create compost easily and efficiently from organic wastes.

For more information, contact Riverside County Department of Waste Resources at (951) 486-3200 or visit www.rcwaste.org/composting/how.