Eighty acres burned in ‘Reed’ fire, 5 percent containment

AGUANGA – Firefighters continue to battle a brush fire today that broke out in Aguanga and blackened 80 acres.

The blaze, which drew nearly 300 firefighters from three counties and forced the evacuation of five homes, broke out for unknown reasons at 2:14 p.m.Monday in the 38000 block of Reed Valley Road, said April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

The fire department reported around 8:30 p.m. Monday that the blaze was 5 percent contained with 80 acres burned.

Evacuation orders were issued for five homes on Reed Valley Road and an evacuation warning was issued for Lee Trail and Leathers Lane, officials said. All evacuation orders were lifted Monday night, according to the fire

department.

Nearly 300 firefighters from Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties were battling the flames, which spread at a moderate rate, Newman said.

Fire personnel were supported by seven air tankers, four water-dropping helicopters, four water tenders and three bulldozers.