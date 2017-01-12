Enjoy good food and fellowship at FTH’s luncheon Saturday

A dedicate force for good, From The Heart Women’s Christian Ministries’ ladies work tirelessly year-round to better the lives of area children and families who could use a helping hand.

You or someone you know may have children who have benefited from these ladies’ efforts, whether it be at the Backpack Giveaway, Christmas Gift Giveaway, Christmas Party or received a laptop or scholarship as a senior.

Now you can have a fun afternoon out, enjoy good food and fellowship and help area children by attending FTH’s monthly fundraising luncheons. January’s will be held Saturday, Jan. 14. At the luncheon, you will enjoy a scrumptious buffet just for $5 and as an added bonus, enjoy hearing from a community leader about the organization she is part of.

January’s special speaker will be Esther Barragan of Food for the Faithful. Food for the Faithful is a local food bank started by Barragan and others, in an effort to meet a local mother’s needs whose family found themselves in crisis. From there the idea grew into a full-fledged nonprofit helping many within the community each month.

It is James’ intention to host speakers at their luncheons who come from within the community. James said she feels that as a community, the more we know about and appreciate each other the more we can easily work together toward the common goal of making the community a better place.

Anza Valley Christian Fellowship will host FTH’s January Fundraising Luncheon. AVCF is located at 55180 Hwy. 371 in Anza near Bautista Road, the entrance is located off Bautista Road.

Luncheons are not held during the months when the group hosts a rummage sale or other event.