Family mourns loss of son in drowning incident

From the time he was a small infant, 2-year-old Zayden Matthew Wilson loved to play in the mud. His mother Heather Marie Wilson enjoyed letting him do just that. Little Zayden looked forward to off road rides in the truck, cavorting with his siblings, playing on the ranch and going on adventures.

But Tuesday, Jan. 31, Zayden was found floating in a relative’s pool. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Relatives, friends and perfect strangers, lit up social media with prayers and support. A special Facebook page, “Prayer Warriors for 2-year-old Zayden” was organized to keep well-wishers informed of Zayden’s progress. Dalia Lammon organized a candlelight vigil and prayer service at the Community Hall in Anza on the evening of Feb. 7. The support for this tiny boy and his family was heartwarming and hopeful. As the community came together, they prayed for a miracle.

Tragically, Zayden succumbed to his injuries Feb. 12.

“Anyone that knows me knows that was my baby and my world,” his mother Heather Marie Wilson posted online. “I want to thank everyone who prayed for my son this last week. I am sad to say my son Zayden Matthew Wilson passed away at 4:30 p.m. tonight.”

In the suffering and disbelief of losing this child, people near and far grieved with the family. Grandmother Lynnette Wilson said, “We will miss our ‘Little Critter.’ That is what we called Zayden… ‘Little Critter.’ I am still just in shock that he is gone and we will not be able to watch him grow up. He was a sweet, crazy little boy.”

Losing a child is the hardest thing imaginable for a parent. The family is grateful for the outpouring of support. In their time of loss, it is important for them to know that people care.

A Letter to My Mommy, by Cici Leigh A letter to my mommy Heather Wilson from her little boy Zayden Wilson. Mommy please don’t be sad, I miss you so very much, too. It’s beautiful up here, but I worry a lot about you. I sleep with angels that that watching over me. I never lonely or afraid because God this so very near. I walk with Jesus every day don’t worry Mommy, he’s very, very kind and loving. Mommy, I never cry if I hurt myself and I see you every day. I pray, I laugh and dance and sing. Every day I hear you when you pray. Please mommy, don’t be mad at God you see he loved me too, even though you are not with me I am still with you. I love you Mommy.