Fatal crash in Anza under investigation

ANZA – One person was killed Saturday, Nov. 25, when a vehicle went over the side of a road in a remote area of Anza.

The crash was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on Forest Road, according to Jody Hagemann of the Riverside County Fire Department.

“A vehicle was located approximately 350 feet over the side,” Hagemann said. “The only occupant of the vehicle succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene.”

The California Highway Patrol was investigating the crash, she said.