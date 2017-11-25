Fatal crash in Anza under investigation

ANZA – One person was killed Saturday, Nov. 25, when a vehicle went over the side of a road in a remote area of Anza.
The crash was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on Forest Road, according to Jody Hagemann of the Riverside County Fire Department.
“A vehicle was located approximately 350 feet over the side,” Hagemann said. “The only occupant of the vehicle succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene.”
The California Highway Patrol was investigating the crash, she said.
The three roads cited in this article are in three different places across the Anza Valley, none of which connect. Forest Road is actually Old Forest Road. It’s parallel to Bautista Rd. Both are north of the Cahuilla Reservation. Tule Peak Road is south of the reservation. Please clarify the location.
AVO – This report is exactly how the CHP reported it.
Thanks for that tag. Such details could be important, especially if you don’t know where your loved ones are. 😉
Seems that it is always said that the CHP reported it that way. If so, how do they get to the scene of the accident? Is the reporting done locally? Or is it done by some service in India?
Given how rare CHP sightings are around Anza, in spite of incidents of extremely reckless driving being reported on pretty much a daily basis, their apparent unfamiliarity with the local geography comes as no surprise.
Additionally, Anza is 40 miles west of La Quinta, I don’t understand this connection.
How can an accident in Anza be near La Quinta? The two are more than 30 miles apart.
You are all correct. This story came from our wire service and was posted while I was off for the holiday weekend by someone unfamiliar with the area. We have corrected the story. KH