February news for Anza VFW Post 1873 and its Auxiliary

Heads up! We’ll be holding our first auction of the year Feb. 23 at 6p.m. Have your items to the Post by 5 p.m.

Dinners are served from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Our Wednesday potlucks continue to be very successful. If you would like to bring something to share, have it there by 5 p.m. We’ve had some great donation menus. Thanks to all those who participate.

We sure could use new cooks and helpers. If you’re interested, please give our kitchen manager, Debbi, a call at (951) 763-1291.

Activities for the first half of February (which is Return Shopping Carts to the Supermarket Month) are:

Feb. 3 – Tonie’s Parmesan Crusted Baked Pork Chops, dressing, veggie medley, Anna’s Special Salad, rolls, pineapple upside cake

Feb. 4 – Ron’s burgers are back (noon to 5:00), Karaoke 3 – 7 p.m.

(Dump Your Significant Jerk Day)

Feb. 5 – Anna’s Eggs Benedict w/ham, fruit compote, sweet rolls

Feb. 8 – Canteen Snacks & Potluck Hors Devours

Feb. 9 – Post Meeting 7 p.m.

Feb. 10 – Vicki’s Hearty Beef Stew, crusty bread, salad, dessert

Feb. 11 – Auxiliary Meeting 10 a.m.

Feb. 12 – Lion’s Made-to-order omelets, hash browns, fruit, toast

Feb. 15 – Canteen Snacks & Potluck Hors Devours

Feb. 17 – Debbi’s Chicken Cacciatore, Penne Pasta, salad/soup bar, sautéed Brussel sprouts, brownies

Feb. 18 – Ron’s burgers noon – 5:99/ Karaoke 3-7 p.m.

Wednesday Bar Food and Pot Luck 5-7 p.m.

Thursday $1 dogs – 4-7 p.m.

Friday Dinners – 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Sunday Breakfast – 8:30-10 a.m.

Meals open to all and include coffee, tea and hot chocolate.

Saturday: Bar Food available at 3 p.m.

If you were born in February, your birthstone is the Amethyst and your flower is the Violet.

When cleaning windows, shine them with newspapers instead of paper towels. But be sure you read the paper first, or the job may take all day.