Fernando Gomez wins ACIL’s Anza Days Horseshoe Tournament

As a part of the festivities for Anza Days, the Anza Civic Improvement League (ACIL) hosted a horseshoe tossing tournament in Minor park on the afternoon of Saturday, July 1.

Utilizing the newly renovated horseshoe pits, the event attracted some of the best talent in the valley. The friendly competitive spirit was alive and well. The day was beautiful, the pits located in the shade and the park’s Anza Days carnival atmosphere added to the experience.

“We had 18 players this time,” said organizer ACIL President Ken Ogren, “and a good time was had by all.”

The horseshoe pits recently received brand-new regulation stakes and a new sand mix last spring. The project was part of the ongoing beautification and improvement of Minor Park.

Horseshoe pitching has always been a popular recreational and competitive sport. The game is played by pitching (tossing) regulation weighted horseshoes toward a metal stake at about 40 feet for men’s competition and 30 feet for women and juniors. Points are scored for shoes landing closest to the stake, providing it is not farther than 6″ from the stake. A “ringer” or shoe which encircles the stake, counts for 3 points. The winner is the player who first scores 21 points (informal play) or 25 innings (official tournament competition).

Future ACIL-sponsored horseshoe tournaments will be announced later. Entry fee is $10 per competitor and trophies are awarded to the winners.

For more information about upcoming ACIL events, please call Bud Elmore at (951) 581-4409 or Ken Ogren at (619) 417-0125 or email at oneretiredcap@gmail.com. Be sure to follow ACIL on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AnzaCivicImprovementLeague/.