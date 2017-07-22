Finding Fido: what should you do if you find a lost dog

You are walking in your neighborhood and come upon an unfamiliar, yet friendly canine running free. A lost pup! What should you do?

It all seems so simple. Capture the runaway, keep it safe from harm, feed and water it and treat any wounds. That reaction is just common sense and compassion. But then what? What if there is no phone number or name on the dog’s collar, or what if he has no collar at all? How do you locate the owner, and what laws dictate how you should proceed?

California state law has certain mandates that must be followed. If you find a stray, you can surrender it to a shelter or the county Animal Services Department. They are required to hold the animal for six days before offering it for adoption, giving it to a licensed rescue or euthanizing it. But the state encourages residents to provide private care until the owner is located.

California Civil Code 1816.5 stated:

“When a private individual or entity is willing and able to humanely care for a stray domestic animal, including, but not limited to, providing shelter, proper nutrition and veterinary care, instead of surrendering the animal, a shelter, municipal animal control agency, humane society or Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is able to reserve its space and other limited resources for other stray animals.”

Some animals do not have a caring benefactor.

It can be in the best interest of many misplaced pets to be held and housed by a private individual instead of being taken to a shelter. Many animals are stressed enough as it is, and taking them to a facility full of distressed animals can be devastating.

Legally, you should notify your local Animal Services Department and make a report of a found pet, so that it is officially documented that you have done your due diligence. Printing flyers, posting on social media and making advertisements on classified websites is often not enough without a formal report made to Animal Services. It may or may not be required that the animal be taken into a local facility to help locate an owner. If this is required, and you want to keep the pet if the owner fails to come forward, let them know immediately, and they can probably arrange for the animal to be transferred to you for a fee after the mandatory waiting period. Some agencies have no issue with finders holding onto the animal for this wait period as long as a report is made that the animal has been found and where it is being kept, so that if the owners show up at the shelter they can easily contact the finders. People that lose pets often contact the shelters and pounds immediately and make their own report.

But Riverside County Ordinance 630 Section 10 stated that, “In the interest of public health and safety, it shall be lawful for any person to take up, in a humane manner, any dog running at large in violation of this ordinance and to promptly deliver such dog to the Animal Services director.”

In other words, any stray dog is supposed to be surrendered to the county shelter, so it would be best to call and make sure that this action is the policy at the Animal Services Department, as there are differing opinions between state and county law.

In some cases, surrendering a pet to the shelter may be best for the animal, as it will receive vet care and specialized food and medication if needed. The pet will be scanned for a chip as well, which could lead directly to the owner or even the breeder. In Riverside County it is mandatory to spay or neuter, license and microchip pets with certain exceptions. The chip should contain information that may assist in locating the owner. If these procedures are lacking in the stray, they must be done before it can be “adopted” out. Some privately owned chip readers cannot decipher certain brands of chips and may give an error message. The shelter readers would not have this issue.

There is talk in our local area that 30 days is the minimum period required for a private party to attempt location of a pet’s owner. Even Riverside County Animal Services personnel will tell you this information, but there is no published law or ordinance that could be found to back up this information. Good policy? Certainly. It allows plenty of reasonable time for the flyers, ads and posts to circulate and hopefully attract the owner of the animal.

If you decide to keep the animal and try to find the owners yourself, it is wise to keep track of all expenses, and excluding lifesaving measures, it is advised not have surgery performed on the animal until if and when you legally own it. You may not be protected if the animal is altered and an owner steps forward. Postpone spaying, neutering or cosmetic procedures until you have legal ownership.

Author William McCarty Noall, in his paper “Animal Law in California,” published in 1985, wrote, “In California, one who finds a lost domestic animal is not under a duty to take it into possession. But if a finder does take possession of the animal, he should provide it with suitable food, shelter and treat it kindly. A finder, according to section 2080, should ‘within a reasonable time’ inform the owner of his possession and return the animal. A finder who knows the identity of the true owner, or who reasonably has the means of locating the owner, is guilty of theft if he fails to make an honest and reasonable effort to contact the owner and return his animal.”

So if you find that stray pup running around the neighborhood, by all means scoop him up and show him some love. Make flyers, post his picture and description on Facebook and make every effort to help him find his way home. But also contact our Riverside County Animal Services at (951) 358-7387 and make them aware of the situation. They are the best resource to assist the pooch on his way home and the best place to start when reuniting a pet with his legal owners.