AGUANGA – A brush fire that broke out today alongside state Route 79 in Aguanga scorched about three acres before crews got it under control.

The non-injury blaze was reported about 11:30 a.m., just east of state Route 371, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Crews were able to fully contain the flames within a half-hour. No homes or other structures were damaged.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.