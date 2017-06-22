Firefighters battle Aguanga vegetation fire

Firefighters extinguished a vegetation fire in Aguanga June 13. The blaze was first reported at 5:21 p. m. off Reed Valley Road, north of Wilson Valley Road.

Smoke could be clearly seen and experienced by many residents east of the blaze.

When first responding firefighters arrived on the scene the fire had engulfed approximately 7 acres and was burning at a moderate rate of spread.

The flames were brought under control by 8:06, after having scorched 20 acres.

The combined efforts of Cal Fire Riverside, Cal Fire San Diego, Riverside County Fire Department and U.S. Forest Service San Bernardino were credited for the quick containment.

One hundred firefighters, one helicopter, 14 engine companies, four fire crews, three air tankers, three water tenders, one Helitender, a medic squad and two bulldozers lead to a speedy grip on the blaze.

No evacuations, injuries or structural damages were reported.

A fire investigator has been assigned the case and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.