Firefighters make quick work of Aguanga wildfire

A brush fire was reported at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, in Aguanga. The incident occurred on a vacant lot at the intersection of Canter Court and Wild Horse Circle in the community of Lake Riverside Estates. Smoke from the blaze could be seen from Highway 371.
Firefighters responded to reports of the fire and the first arriving engine discovered approximately one half acre engulfed in flames. No evacuations were required and no injuries reported. A home and outbuildings just west of the incident were not damaged.
First on scene was Lake Riverside Estates Security Officer Randy Milligan, who secured the area and checked on the well-being of the homeowners in the house next to the burning parcel. Milligan suffered some smoke inhalation, but was examined at the scene and released.
Responding within minutes was Lake Riverside Estates’ water tender operated by Aaron Betts and Cory Tocco. The crew immediately began attacking the fire with the water cannon installed on the top of the tank. After fire engines arrived, Betts remained on standby.
It took firefighters just under an hour to snuff out the flames, which scorched 0.7 acres of low brush and redshank. Containment was reached at 2:27 p.m. and the fire was controlled by 5:11 p.m. An investigation as to the cause of the blaze is ongoing.
One Air Attack, two water tenders, one helicopter, one type-2 engine, one type-1 engine, two type-3 engines, and one hand crew responded to the scene.
The Anza Electric Cooperative had been called to the incident due to energized power lines in the area.
A firefighter makes his way back to a wildfire that broke out at Canter Court and Wild Horse Circle in Lake Riverside Estates May 18. The fire consumed less than an acre. Diane Sieker photo
Fire Trucks line the streets at the scene of a brush fire at Canter Court and Wild Horse Circle in Lake Riverside Estates May 18. Seven units responded to the blaze. Diane Sieker photo
The ground lies charred at the scene of an early afternoon brushfire at Canter Court and Wild Horse Circle in Lake Riverside Estates May 18. Diane Sieker photo
The Cal Fire helicopter dipped water from the lake at Lake Riverside Estates and dumped it on the fire at Canter and Wild Horse Circle in Lake Riverside Estates May 18. Diane Sieker photo
Lake Riverside Estate’s new water tender equipped with a water cannon on the top is first on scene at the fire at Canter Court and Wild Horse Circle in Lake Riverside Estates May 18. Diane Sieker photo
A Cal Fire helicopter works the fire as the crews battle it on the ground at Canter Court and Wild Horse Circle in Lake Riverside Estates May 18. Diane Sieker photo
Inmate crews arrive on scene to assist at the fire at Canter and Wild Horse Circle in Lake Riverside Estates May 18. Diane Sieker photo
Crews coordinate resources at the fire at Canter and Wild Horse Circle in Lake Riverside Estates May 18. Diane Sieker photo
Lake Riverside Estates Security Officer Randy Milligan was first on scene at the fire at Canter and Wild Horse Circle in Lake Riverside Estates May 18. Diane Sieker photo