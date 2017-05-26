Firefighters make quick work of Aguanga wildfire

A brush fire was reported at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, in Aguanga. The incident occurred on a vacant lot at the intersection of Canter Court and Wild Horse Circle in the community of Lake Riverside Estates. Smoke from the blaze could be seen from Highway 371.

Firefighters responded to reports of the fire and the first arriving engine discovered approximately one half acre engulfed in flames. No evacuations were required and no injuries reported. A home and outbuildings just west of the incident were not damaged.

First on scene was Lake Riverside Estates Security Officer Randy Milligan, who secured the area and checked on the well-being of the homeowners in the house next to the burning parcel. Milligan suffered some smoke inhalation, but was examined at the scene and released.

Responding within minutes was Lake Riverside Estates’ water tender operated by Aaron Betts and Cory Tocco. The crew immediately began attacking the fire with the water cannon installed on the top of the tank. After fire engines arrived, Betts remained on standby.

It took firefighters just under an hour to snuff out the flames, which scorched 0.7 acres of low brush and redshank. Containment was reached at 2:27 p.m. and the fire was controlled by 5:11 p.m. An investigation as to the cause of the blaze is ongoing.

One Air Attack, two water tenders, one helicopter, one type-2 engine, one type-1 engine, two type-3 engines, and one hand crew responded to the scene.

The Anza Electric Cooperative had been called to the incident due to energized power lines in the area.