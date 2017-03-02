Flooring work begins on Community Hall forcing temporary closing

A group of Anza volunteers and Community Hall board members pitched in Saturday, Feb. 25, to strip the floors of the community building in preparation for improving the floor support and tiling expected to begin this week.

The necessary renovations, required by the Riverside County Health Department, have forced the temporary closing of the Community Kitchen and Hall for at least two weeks. Much of the Community Café improvements have been made but more is needed to keep it open as a commercial business.

The hall Board and community volunteers have already begun some County Health Department required renovations but ran into a problem financing the improvements. Noel Donahue, Anza Community Building, Inc., reports in a Letter to the Editor in this issue of the Anza Valley Outlook explaining in detail the problems faced by the new ACB Board in bringing the building, serving as the centerpiece of community meetings and special events, up to County health standards and now to meet Federal Government grant requirements.

An approved $162,246 Community Development Block Grant Program, the board learned has strings attached to it that they have found difficult to meet since the CDBG grant is only paid after the recipient pays for the work themselves first and all improvements made are inspected and approved by the grantors. The board took out a $40,000 loan from the Bank of Hemet to help since the annual income from the Hall to the ACB is usually less than $50,000. It was the first time the Hall board has had to take out a bank loan, according to reports.

Bill Donahue, board member, Saturday said after working on the floor with volunteers, “You can’t believe what we have to answer too.” Every step in the renovation process needs to be documented and approved by the grantors and the major work on the building done with local labor at the prevailing wage. The board in initially believed that much of the work could be done by volunteer workers and did not have the cost of the outside labor built into the initial $193,750 budget leaving it $31,504 short. The result was the board had to apply for another CDBG grant.