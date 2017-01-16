Forest Service crews to begin spring work on May Valley area nonmotorized trials

U.S. Forest Service trail crews and volunteers are busy sharpening their Pulaskis and McLeods to be ready to go to work in the spring to clear and rehabilitate 35 miles of trails in the May Valley area of the San Bernardino National Forest near Mountain Center.

The Mountain Fire more than three years ago destroyed thousands of acres of the National Forest area from Garner Valley to the San Jacinto Wilderness area above Idyllwild and trail crews, volunteers and Civilian Conservation Crews have been busy rehabilitating the Pacific Coast Trail and other trails in the burned out areas. Some of those same crews have been given more work with the announcement by Forest Service officials in December that approved the May Valley nonmotorized Trails Project in the San Jacinto Ranger District.

The May Valley trails has been a long-term collaborative effort with Riverside County Park and Open-Space District, the hill communities of Idyllwild, Mountain Center and Garner Valley, and local groups and the Forest Service. The collaborative effort promotes heathy recreation and creates a sustainable and interconnected, shared-use, nonmotorized trail network that will complement local, regional, and national trails and day-use opportunities.

The current trails are popular with mountain bikers and hikers, but other undesignated trails in the area exist or have been long in disrepair. The demand to open some of those trails has been growing since the Mountain Fire restricted the use of other trails in the wilderness popular with Pacific Crest Trail hikers and equestrians.

When completed the May Valley nonmotorized Trail Project will allow equestrian riders to ride from McCall Memorial Equestrian Park to Hurkey Creek Park, while enjoying scenic vistas. Bicyclists and hikers will be able to ride and hike a variety of trails suited to both the beginner as well as the experienced user.

San Jacinto District Ranger Arturo Delgado said on signing the decision papers Dec. 22, 2016,“I am very pleased to sign the decision today and express a huge thank you to everyone that has participated in the process,”. “The community and our staff are ready to initiate the project, and we anticipate beginning work in the spring,” added Delgado.

The project will encompass 5,500 acres analyzed in the May Valley area, with Forest officials adopting 22 miles of unauthorized trails, constructing 2.5 miles of new trails, developing 2 trailheads and rehabilitating 10.5 miles of unauthorized trails.

Delgado said, “for more information about the project and the decision, please visit our project webpage at:http://data.ecosystem-management.org/nepaweb/nepa_project_exp.php?project=15568.”

