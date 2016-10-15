Gold Star Mother Donna Schumacher shares the pain of losing a son

Gold Star Mother Donna Schumacher shared that she still misses her son, Robert Pearcy during a ceremony Sunday, Sept. 25, in her honor at the Anza VFW. Though it was 47 years ago when the Marine was killed in action, the loss is still felt by her and her family every day.

Her son, Robert Pearcy, a private first class in the United States Marine Corps, was just 19 when he was lost in battle June 4, 1969. The young Marine had taken the place of someone else who was sick that day and went out on the mission in his stead. Six men, including Pearcy lost their lives that day. History would later note they would be the last six U.S. Marines to die in the Vietnam War.

Schumacher recalls what a caring child he was and says it would be just like him to volunteer to take someone else’s duty. She still thinks of him often and wishes she could have watched him grow up. Her son, Terry Pearcy, Robert’s older brother, sits at the end of the table and nods. He did not enter the war due to health issues for which his mother is grateful.

Schumacher notes that she flies a Gold Star Flag every day and has a Gold Star banner hanging in her window to remind all who pass by of her family’s sacrifice for the nation’s freedoms. She encourages everyone who sees someone with such a flag to say thank you to the family for their sacrifice as it means so very much to them, something she knows firsthand.