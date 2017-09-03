Hamilton High graduate joins LAPD

Longtime Anza resident and Hamilton High School graduate Joshua Guillory has completed his training at the Police Academy by the Los Angeles Police Department and received his diploma Friday, Aug. 4.

Graduating officers completed 912 hours of training over the course of 24 weeks. The ceremony was held at the Los Angeles Police Academy, Elysian Park in Los Angeles. Guillory was among 40 other Police Officers to receive honors that day, surrounded by friends and relatives.

Guillory’s family moved to Aguanga in 2005, residing in Lake Riverside Estates before buying a home in Anza. A well-liked and popular student, he attended and graduated Hamilton High School in Anza in 2010.

He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 2012 and was stationed at Cherry Point, North Carolina, as a Communications Specialist. He was deployed from December 2014 through July 2015, and traveled to Italy, Spain, Africa and Israel.

Guillory received an Honorable Discharge in October 2016 and returned to Anza and his family – mother Niki, father Steve and brother Justin.

“Getting out of the Marine Corps is not always an easy transition, Guillory said. “Applying to LAPD made the transition to civilian life an easy one, along with it being rewarding and giving back to the community.”

Guillory is a patrol officer.

“I have always had great respect for those that choose to serve in our military, law enforcement and similar fields of work. I am very proud Josh chose to protect the city I grew up in. I pray every night that he and his fellow officers are safe, especially given all that is going on around us,” stated his mother, Niki.

Guillory plans to further his education in criminal law or related subjects and retire from the force. He is dedicated to his chosen career.

“Being a police officer is hard work,” he admitted.

“I have always looked up to my brother, knowing he protects me and others, and this gives me hope for the future,” Justin Guillory said.