Hearing set for felon accused of starting fires in Anza

MURRIETA – A felon accused of igniting two fires that damaged property in Anza will ask a judge today to reduce his bail so he can get out of jail.

Roger Dell Green, 71, of Banning was charged last month with two counts each of arson and being in possession of incendiary devices, as well as three counts of violating a domestic violence restraining order and one count each of stalking, attempted arson, being a convicted felon with a gun and being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition.

Green’s public defender requested a bail review hearing before Riverside County Superior Court Judge Mark Mandio at the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta. The attorney is expected to argue that the defendant’s $3 million bail should be halved.

Green is being held at the nearby Byrd Detention Center.

County fire officials declined to disclose the circumstances behind the alleged acts of arson, but according to court documents, the fires occurred in March and May, while the attempted arson allegedly happened June 30.

The victim listed in the criminal complaint against Green was a woman identified only by her initials, “T.P.,” but her relationship to the defendant was not revealed. Green allegedly stalked her between March and June, court documents stated.

Arson and sheriff’s investigators arrested Green without incident Aug. 8. A Ruger .22-caliber semi-automatic handgun was seized at his workplace that same day, investigators allege.

Court records show that he has prior convictions for robbery and conspiracy to commit burglary.