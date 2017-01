Connect on Linked in

MOUNTAIN CENTER – A rescue helicopter was summoned to hoist an injured hiker from an Idyllwild-area trail Saturday, Jan. 28.

The incident was reported at 1:47 p.m. at Humber Park located at 24300 Fern Valley Road.

A Riverside County Fire helicopter was called in “due to access issues,” according to firefighters.

The hiker was airlifted to an awaiting ground ambulance and hospitalized with moderate injuries, firefighters said.