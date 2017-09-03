Hemet Unified School District gives notice of public hearing

HEMET – The Hemet Unified School District will hold a public hearing to receive the initial proposal from California School Employees Association to Hemet Unified School District at its regularly scheduled board meeting, Sept. 5, at Hamilton High School, 57430 Mitchell Road, in Anza.

