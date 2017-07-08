High Country 4-H Club Enrollment Night is scheduled for July 19

ANZA – High Country 4-H Club will be kicking off their 2017-2018 season, July 19, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Anza Community Hall. At the enrollment event, there will be free hot dogs and an activity for children while parents enroll them in the 4-H Club program. The cost to join 4-H Club is $55 per child. High Country 4-H Club pays $10 of the enrollment fee, so the total cost is $45. Children 5 to 19 are eligible to enroll.

To get the most benefit from the 4-H Club program, children are encouraged to enroll in at least one project and attend all project meetings. They are also encouraged to attend the community club meetings, which are held on the third Wednesday of the month. 4-H Club is a place where young people develop positive relationships, leadership and skills for life. It’s a place where youth make friends and share interests, ranging from building robots to raising rabbits. It’s a place where youth work together to make a positive difference in their communities and adult volunteers make a powerful difference in the lives of young people.

The projects that will be offered this year include dog, rabbits, poultry, swine, horse, goat, nail art, presentation, art, cooking, hiking, radio broadcasting, gardening, bee keeping, veterinarian science and fishing. Projects can meet weekly, monthly or as agreed upon by the leader and those enrolled in the project. The projects are taught by adult volunteers, which agree to do at least six hours of instruction in the 4-H Club year. For example; the dog project meets weekly so the members can train their dogs, while the hiking project meets monthly to hike. New project leaders are always needed; in fact, if you have an interest and would like to teach 4-H’ers a new skill, consider signing up to be a 4-H Club volunteer. This year the 4-H’ers are hoping some community member might consider teaching sewing, archery or welding.

The High Country 4-H Club President Lyddiah Gornio wants the upcoming year to be a great one. This year, the club will be focusing on community spirit and community loyalty. The 4-H Club board will be developing a theme for the year that highlights these areas. The local businesses, clubs and individuals of the community have been quite generous and helpful to the High Country 4-H Club, and their generosity is much appreciated.

For further information on High Country 4-H Club, contact Allison Renck at (951) 663-5452 or email at Ali9591@aol.com.