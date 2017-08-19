High Country Boys & Girls Club sponsors Storm baseball game outing

Anza’s High Country Boys and Girls Club is inviting the community to attend a Lake Elsinore Storm baseball game for free Friday, Aug. 25.

The group has 125 donated tickets and still will be providing transportation, a hot dog, drink, ice cream and chips at no cost for young baseball fans and their families who have tickets.

“We encourage as many families to go as possible, but anyone can come,” organizer Cindy Cooley of ERA Excel Realty in Anza said. “If kids are coming, they must have their parent or guardian with them.”

Also, a release form is required for any child attending. Bus transportation is scheduled to leave the Community Hall parking lot 4 p. m. the day of the game.

“We really want people to go,” Cooley said. “It should be a lot of fun.”

The Lake Elsinore Storm, a minor league baseball team, will be playing the Lancaster JetHawks. There is a fireworks display scheduled after the game.

Notable accomplishments by the team include five division titles in 1996, 2001, 2005, 2007 and 2011 and three league titles in 1996, 2001 and 2011. The Class A Advanced team in the California League is a farm team for the San Diego Padres.

The High Country Boys & Girls Club’s mission is to “inspire and educate all youth to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring adults who in return will participate and support in a positive way the communities they will affect.” The club is a nonprofit organization that works to provide local children with fun, safe activities for the whole family.

Reservations can be made by calling Cindy Cooley at (951) 763-1111 or (951) 733-7117 or by visiting the ERA Excel office in Anza and seeing either Robyn Garrison or Cooley for sign-up forms. The office number is (951) 763-2535.

For more information on the High Country Boys and Girls Club, visit www.highcountrybgc.com or contact Garrison by email at robynsong@aol.com or by phone at (805) 312-0369.