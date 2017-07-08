High Country Boys & Girls Club update

The High Country Boys and Girls Club’s dream of a kid-oriented activity complex has run into a disappointing delay. Riverside County has denied approval of the proposed water system until the club has quantification. This means that they must quantify the physical and economic magnitude of public and non-public benefits that would be provided by the proposed project.

Robyn Garrison, one of the club’s founders, remarked, “Instead of getting upset and causing issues, we are doing what we can. We will use our money to help support this community.”

Garrison continued, “If you have a fundraiser that supports the kids of our community such as 4H, FFA, soccer, school events, etc., please call us. Our funds will be used to support you, which supports our kids, which ultimately supports our community. Let’s work together.”

The mission of the High Country Boys & Girls Club is to “inspire and educate all youth to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring adults who in return will participate and support in a positive way the communities they will effect” and is a nonprofit organization that works to provide local children with fun safe activities that the whole family can be involved in.

The club has planned several entertaining activities such as Water Fun Day at Kirby & Hwy. 371, from 10 a. m. to 2 p. m. on Aug. 5 and a Storm Baseball Trip on Aug. 18, with families being bused to the Lake Elsinore Storm game for an evening of action-packed fun, ice cream and food at no cost. Buses will leave the Community Hall at 4:15 p. m.

They will also be hosting the Renaissance Faire again this year, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14 and a Halloween party on Oct. 31.

More details will become available as the dates approach. The High Country Boys and Girls Club has been a very visible organization and will continue to be in the forefront of children’s activities in Anza.

For more information on the High Country Boys and Girls Club go to their website at www.highcountrybgc.com or contact Garrison by email at robynsong@aol.com or by phone at (805) 312-0369.