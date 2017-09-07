Hiker dies, another hurt in mountains near Idyllwild

IDYLLWILD – A hiker was fatally injured Wednesday, Sept. 7, and his friend was seriously hurt while negotiating mountainous terrain east of Idyllwild.

The hikers were reported down about 2 p.m. in the area of Tahquitz Rock, within the San Bernardino National Forest, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

An agency spokeswoman said more than 30 firefighters were sent to rescue the pair and hiked through Humber Park before locating them.

By the time paramedics reached the victims, one had died, according to the fire department. The nature of the hiker’s injuries and how they were sustained were not disclosed.

A Cal Fire helicopter crew hoisted the surviving victim out of the area and airlifted him to a hospital for treatment of major injuries.

Neither victim was identified.

U.S. Forest Service rangers and Riverside County sheriff’s deputies also took part in the rescue operation, which concluded shortly before 4 p.m.