Horsin’ around at Lions’ Gymkhana

Riders warm up their mounts at the Lions' Gymkhana Saturday, June 3. Diane Sieker photos Dayna Cable had a great run on her little white mare at the Lions' Gymkhana Saturday, June 3,. The action was fast and exciting at the Lions' Gymkhana Saturday, June 3. Cary Lewis's Molly Mule Sissy was a hit at the Lions' Gymkhana Saturday, June 3. Some riders receive tips as they raced at the Lions' Gymkhana Saturday, June 3. Naturally talented youngsters compete at the Lions' Gymkhana Saturday, June 3. Audrey Kay and her dun gelding perform as one at the Lions' Gymkhana June 3. Just taking a bathroom break at the Lions' Gymkhana Saturday, June 3. The level of skill these young riders possess is apparent at the Lions' Gymkhana Saturday, June 3. Cali Castro concentrates as she competes at the Lions' Gymkhana Saturday, June 3.