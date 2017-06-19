Horsin’ around at Lions’ Gymkhana

By on No Comment

Riders warm up their mounts at the Lions’ Gymkhana Saturday, June 3. Diane Sieker photos
6-16-17-ANZA-Gymkhana-photo-2

Dayna Cable had a great run on her little white mare at the Lions’ Gymkhana Saturday, June 3,.

6-16-17-ANZA-Gymkhana-photo-3

The action was fast and exciting at the Lions’ Gymkhana Saturday, June 3.

6-16-17-ANZA-Gymkhana-photo-4

Cary Lewis’s Molly Mule Sissy was a hit at the Lions’ Gymkhana Saturday, June 3.

6-16-17-ANZA-Gymkhana-photo-5

Some riders receive tips as they raced at the Lions’ Gymkhana Saturday, June 3.


6-16-17-ANZA-Gymkhana-photo-6

Naturally talented youngsters compete at the Lions’ Gymkhana Saturday, June 3.

6-16-17-ANZA-Gymkhana-photo-7

Audrey Kay and her dun gelding perform as one at the Lions’ Gymkhana June 3.

6-16-17-ANZA-Gymkhana-photo-8

Just taking a bathroom break at the Lions’ Gymkhana Saturday, June 3.

6-16-17-ANZA-Gymkhana-photo-9

The level of skill these young riders possess is apparent at the Lions’ Gymkhana Saturday, June 3.


6-16-17-ANZA-Gymkhana-photo-10

Cali Castro concentrates as she competes at the Lions’ Gymkhana Saturday, June 3.

Horsin’ around at Lions’ Gymkhana added by on
View all posts by Newsroom →

Leave a Reply