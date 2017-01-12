January’s A Thimble Full of News: The Thimble Club is loving their new cozy digs

As for me, I firmly believe that for every bad thing that happens something good comes out of it. Others feel God works in mysterious ways. Either way the members of the Thimble Club are enjoying the hospitality of the Valley Gospel Church. Their cozy Fellowship Hall is proving to be a wonderful meeting place. The round tables foster a spirit of camaraderie. A new excitement that change can bring has replaced the angst of leaving the Community Hall. We members are looking forward to a great 2017. The new arrangement seems to be best for all parties involved.

Our Jan. 5 luncheon chefs prepared a fine winter day’s galosh to warm our souls and our tummies along with a salad and a banana cream/vanilla wafer dessert. The chefs were Clara Beach, Barbara Ann Cobb, Char Diaz and Rika Antilles. Our presenters were Shaaron Chambers and Annie Ashby. Due to the many earthquakes our surrounding areas are experiencing, disaster preparation was reviewed. We also learned what to do in an active shooter situation.

On a happier note, the “Happy Birthday” song was sung to members with birthdays in December and January. We also decided to have an Open House Luncheon in April. All women 18 years of age and older are invited. We would like to share our past and future plans for the club. Although our name suggests we are a sewing club, we are much more inclusive and well-rounded than that. Our membership is always open. If you would like to come and see what we are all about, please contact Membership Chairwoman Myrna Hawthorne at (951) 763-0339 or President Shaaron Chambers at (619) 206-1268.