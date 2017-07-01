July news from Anza VFW Post 1873 and its Auxiliary

Please note that we won’t be serving dinner Friday, June 30. We traditionally ask you to support the organization serving a barbecue on that day. However, the canteen will be open. And when you walk in, say “hello” to our new bartender, Sandee.

Be sure to go into town and show your support for all the organizations who have taken the time and effort to build floats for your enjoyment and sell items at the park for Anza Days. And be sure to support the Thimble Club’s annual breakfast at the Community Hall. It’s a great way to start the day.

We are still looking for new cooks and helpers. If you’re interested, please give our kitchen manager, Debbi, a call at (951) 763-1291.

Activities for the first half of July (which is Baked Bean Month) are:

June 30 (Friday) Canteen open – no dinner – support the barbecue at the Community Hall.

July 1 – Ron’s Special barbecue – Chicken, hamburgers, fries and sides $6 noon to 6 p.m. Plus Karaoke 3-7 p.m.

July 2 – Debbi’s Cheesy scrambled eggs, sausage, home fries, mushrooms, tomato slices, sweet rolls

July 5 – Canteen snacks & hors devours potluck

July 7 – Vicki’s Fried chicken, potato salad, cooked greens, dinner roll, salad bar, dessert

July 8 – Auxiliary Meeting 10 a.m.

July 9 – Lions Customized for U Omelets, hash browns, toast, fruit, sweet rolls

July 12 – Canteen snacks & hors devours potluck

July 13 – Post Meeting 7 p.m.

July 14 – Sue & Mike’s Beef pot roast, potatoes & gravy, veggies, salad bar, dessert

July 15 – Ron & Vickie’s Hamburgers, fries with all the fixings $6 noon to 6 p.m. Plus Karaoke 3-7 p.m.

Wednesday Canteen Snacks & hors devours Potluck 5-7 p.m.

Thursday $1 dogs – 4-7 p.m.

Friday Dinners – 5-7 p.m.

Sunday Breakfast – 8:30-10 a.m.

Meals are open to all and include coffee, tea and hot chocolate.

Saturday: Canteen Snacks available at 3 p.m.

If you were born in July, your birthstone is a Ruby and your flower is a Larkspur.

To prevent tools from rusting, keep a charcoal briquette in the tool box. It absorbs moisture.