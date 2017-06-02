June news from the Anza VFW Post 1873 and Auxiliary

I’m happy to report that we filled all our officer positions. We will install them at our meeting June 10. It won’t be a formal installation since all but one officers have been through this previously. I hope we can carry on as in years past.

We are still looking for new cooks and helpers. If you’re interested, please give our kitchen manager, Debbi, a call at (951) 763-1291.

Activities for the first half of June are:

June 2 – Vickie’s Fried Chicken, potato salad, cooked greens, bread, salad bar, dessert.

June 3 – Ron & Vickie’s $6 burgers and fries 12 – 6 p.m. and KARAOKE 3-7 p.m.

June 4 – Anna’s Eggs Benedict with hollandaise sauce over ham and English muffin, Banana Foster, sweet rolls.

June 7 – Canteen snacks & hors devours potluck 5 p.m.

June 8 – Post Meeting 7 p.m.

June 9 – Tonie’s Beef Stroganoff over egg noodles, veggies, roll, salad, dessert.

June 10 – Auxiliary Meeting & Installation of Officers 10 a.m.

June 11 – Lions’ Customized Omelets, potatoes, fruit, toast, juice.

June 14 – Canteen snacks & hors devours potluck 5 p.m.

June 16 – Anne’s Oven BBQ Pork Ribs, baked beans, veggies, salad bar, dessert.

June 17 – Ron & Vickie’s $6 burgers & fries 12 – 6 p.m. and KARAOKE 5 p.m.

June 18 – Comrades’ Eggs to order, potatoes, sausage or bacon, toast, juice.

Wednesday Canteen Snacks & hors devours potluck 5-7 p.m.

Thursday $1 dogs – 4-7 p.m.

Friday Dinners – 5-7 p.m.

Sunday Breakfast – 8:30-10 a.m.

Meals are open to all and include coffee, tea and hot chocolate.

Saturday: Canteen Snacks available 3 p.m.

If you were born in June, your birthstone is a Pearl and your flower is a Rose.

Did you Know? Chewing gum and Silly Putty began as substitutes for rubber. The zipper was one man’s attempt to make obsolete not buttons…but shoelaces. The hot dog began as an outlawed Roman sausage & received its name at a New York baseball game.