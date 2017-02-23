Kit Ray is a true asset to the community she serves

Meet Anza resident Kit Ray. Generous, friendly, professional and tough as nails, 82-year-old Ray has been a solid fixture in Lake Riverside Estates as a security officer for over 20 years. She has chased down speeders, reunited lost dogs with their distraught families, watched the children get safely off the school buses, performed wellness checks, investigated suspicious activity, coordinated with the sheriffs, kept a close eye on exciting board meetings and more. Ray has been-there, done-that and seen practically everything.

In her days before Lake Riverside Estates (LRE), she used to work at the market in Anza, where unfortunately she developed tendinitis in her elbows. She considered a change of venue and enrolled in the Security Officers Training Academy in San Bernardino. With a background in law enforcement “a long, long time ago,” she was perfectly suited for this line of work.

Hired originally by Colt Security, Ray was assigned as a monitor at the LRE pool. So began her long tenure within the gated community. Since then, she has been referred to work in LRE by four different security companies and was even hired in-house for a period of time.

“This is where the Good Lord wanted me to be,” said Ray. Residents would agree.

Her reputation for being fair yet tough is well earned.

“Kit is friendly but all business when doing her job,” said LRE board Vice President Richard Handy. “She is respected by the people I know.”

Resident Mike Anderson added, “She knows everyone and is really on top of what’s going on in our little neighborhood. It’s nice to know someone who is so loved by our community that’s doing the best job, working so hard and covering such a large area to keep a watchful eye out for all of us.”

An avid horsewoman and animal person, Ray always has horse treats and dog biscuits on hand for the neighborhood children. She has an uncanny ability to identify misplaced pets and remembers just about everything in regards to people and places, making her the definite go-to person in many situations.

She tells of a humorous incident where she noticed a female driver slowly rambling about, looking at properties. Ray stopped and asked if she could be of assistance and the lady inquired, “How long have these roads been dirt?” Ray quickly replied, “Not long, we dug up all the pavement especially to make more dirt!” Both women had a good-natured chuckle.

March 2015 saw Ray hospitalized for major heart surgery. Residents instantly raised over $2,500 to aid in her bills and at-home care. She was humbled by the huge outpouring of concern and support.

Back patrolling in record time, Ray was doing the “best job for LRE and the company I work for.” she said.

“People have been fantastic to me. I love this place,” she said.

She is a true asset to the community.

Ray can be seen most days cruising in the new Nissan security truck, now employed by MPS to keep watch over LRE goings-on. She shares this responsibility with Security Officer Marvin Coats.

“She loves being a security officer and loves her job very much. She is the most dedicated officer I’ve ever met,” said Coats.

What of the future? Ray explained that she looks forward to every day working and will continue to do so for many years to come. And LRE will be fortunate to have her.