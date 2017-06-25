Know the signs of ‘Bad Rescues’ to avoid exploitation

“Rescue” is a buzzword that instills thoughts of relief, shelter, love and care. Animal rescues save poor, innocent and defenseless pets, right? Not always. There is also a sinister side to this self-proclaimed calling by those looking to take advantage of kind-hearted people wishing to donate to a cause.

When considering “adopting” or sometimes, more correctly, “buying” a pet from a rescue, the public needs to be aware of the many red flags that illegitimate organizations hoist up their proverbial flagpoles. These groups do not have the best interests of the animals in mind, only exploiting your pocketbook for their gain.

Bad rescues are often unwilling to collaborate with others in the same business and pump out aggressive and ill-informed rumors about other organizations. The good of the animal is ignored to compete with other people trying to do what is best in a situation and create unnecessary drama designed to take attention away from the questionable methods they often use. Social media bashing frenzies are common, where internet accusations can often boil over into legal action. Any rescue that participates in this activity should be avoided.

The focus or any animal rescue should be the welfare of neglected, unwanted, sick or endangered animals, not “he said, she said” battles on Facebook for everyone to see. Things can easily spiral out of control. How exactly does this help the pet? It doesn’t.

“Anyone with any knowledge that supersedes their own small world is a target,” wrote Debby McMullen in an article about fanatic rescues on Victoria Stilwell’s website “Positively.”

“They behave much like wild jackals descending on prey,” she explained. “If they spent even half of that energy properly screening homes and providing proper veterinary care for the animals in their care, the world would be a much better place. Instead they spend an inordinate amount of time on social media platforms making up stories about people they have never met, who might have disagreed with the information that they are sharing as facts. This is the kind of behavior that the general dog [horse, cat, goat, etc.] owning public at large sees as fanatical.”

Questionable rescues sometimes do not have volunteers or helpers. They are often exclusively run by the owners to keep control of all information and treatment of the pets in their care. Secretive behavior is not normal in a way of life that depends on the goodwill and generosity of the public.

One of the biggest indicators that the rescue may have something to hide is the practice of not allowing potential adopters to visit their location. Meeting people in parking lots does not give the new pet owners a chance to observe conditions in which the animal was kept. Illegal activities may also occur at the rescue location, like drug dealing or other criminal endeavors. They do not want people on their property for fear that law enforcement could possibly become aware of their extracurricular activities.

If a rescuer is defensive in answering simple questions, this is an indicator that something may be amiss. A true rescuer is forthcoming and pleased to answer all questions without hesitation. The main idea is to adopt the pet into a new and wonderful home while giving the adopter the chance to return the critter if it does not work out for any number of reasons. This requires trust on both sides.

If a rescue does not provide names, addresses and contact information on their website, there may be a problem. The trickiest organizations are adept at avoiding Animal Services inspections and inquiries. By not providing transparent and very important information, these people lurk in the shadows, picking up pets mostly for free off the internet and charging large “rehoming fees” for them. Claims of vetting, microchipping and good care and vaccinations may be false.

Rescues that are not 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation that constantly beg for free stuff and money. Sometimes they “rescuers” may be living off donations and the animals may be neglected as a result. No records of gifts or cash may be kept. Strict reports of incoming and outgoing items and money should be itemized and available for inspection. Some bad rescues align themselves with legitimate operations to try to improve their credibility by association.

So, what can a person that wishes to provide a kind and loving home to a rescue pet? Due diligence is a must.

Lisa Bone of Toby’s Legacy equine rescue advised, “I do think it’s important when interested in adopting, fostering, volunteering, etc, to do a site visit. Is it clean? Are the horses [or other animals] healthy and happy? Ask for references from farrier and vet. Talk to volunteers. Ask to see their ‘books.’ That is more about transparency. Whether you are actually interested or not, all of this should be happily and freely provided upon request. Call your local Animal Control agency and see where they stand.”

Bone continued, “What to watch out for? Do the founders work? If not, are they living off of the rescue? This is subjective, but to me, a red flag. When they don’t work but drive a nice car, hair and nails done, etc….red flag. Every single animal that has been taken into their rescue should be accounted for. Euthanasia, adoption, foster, whatever, they should all be accounted for. If not, red flag. What is their policy on euthanasia? Quality of life, population control, to make room for new arrivals. You have to decide what you are okay with. I could go on for days.”

It all really amounts to, as Bone suggests, transparency. Rescues should be willing to open their doors, gates and books to scrutiny by people interested in adopting one or more of their animals. It really is about the innocent, defenseless creature, is it not?

For more information on how to protect yourself from becoming involved with an illegitimate rescue, please feel free to call Riverside County Animal Services for references at (951) 358-7387.