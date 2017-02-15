KOYT 96.3 Anza radio dinner-dance fundraiser planned

KOYT 96.3 Anza community radio will conduct a fun-filled Spring Fling benefit dinner and dance Saturday, March 25, at the Anza Community Hall, Highway 371 across from the Circle K in Anza.

The age 21 and older event will include a dinner, live music, raffles, beer, wine and more for $15 donation per couple or for signing up for a new KOYT Membership members will receive a $5 discount. Membership applications will be available at the Community Hall door the evening of the dance and dinner.

All proceeds for the dance will go directly to KOYT and will help with the costs of running the station. The radio station will be celebrating its first anniversary going on the air at the event. The community radio reaches a 10-mile radius from its transmitter in Anza bringing music, local programming and news 24 hours a day. The radio station received its official Federal Communications Commission On-Air license Feb. 2, 2016, and has been broadcasting since, including live streaming on the internet.

Programming on the station continues to expand with its membership growing. Currently the station is offering a number s of programs including a “A lunch hour of Classic Rock with Liese” on Wednesdays, The Love Hour on Friday night with a mix of music about love a Science Series, a Jazz Hour and an “Artisan Spotlight” featuring local artists.

Flavia Krieg, from KOYT 96.3 said some new programming will soon be on the air that will include a “Radio Theater,” and news and events from the local schools. The donations and memberships to the nonprofit station help improve its programming and community reach.

Memberships begin as low as $19.63 for a one year individual membership to the Platinum membership for $299.63 that includes two personal “on-air” acknowledgements per day for a year or 20 percent discount for underwriting a program for the first year. Membership applications can be found on KOYT 96.3 webpage at 963koyt.org or by leaving a message at (951) 763-KOYT (5698). A list of the local programming can be found on the website as well.