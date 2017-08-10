Lake Riverside Estates Fire extinguished at State Route 371 and Lake Riverside Drive

A grass fire was reported at approximately 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the intersection of State Route 371 and Lake Riverside Drive in Aguanga. The incident occurred just off the highway shoulder near the north side of the Anza Electric Cooperative substation at Lake Riverside Estates.

First on scene was Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Funkhouser, who immediately attacked the blaze with his fire extinguisher. Moments later, Heritage Well service technician Chris Glass skidded his truck to a halt and leaped out to assist the deputy in fighting the flames with his fire extinguisher.

“We are required to have these for our work in the field,” Glass said.

“I guess I need a recharge now,” he added, smiling.

Instant action and smart deployment of the resources at hand by the two men thwarted the progress of the flames within minutes.

“I saw the fire and had to act fast,” commented Funkhouser.

Firefighters from stations 77 and 29 responded to the call and determined that approximately one-third acre had charred from the blaze. The fire was in effect out, but crews combed the scene to ensure every spark was doused. No evacuations were required, and no injuries reported. The substation was unharmed.

Active severe thunderstorms that afternoon added to the potential threat of lightning strikes in the vicinity.

An investigation as to the cause of the blaze is ongoing.