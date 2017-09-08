Lions’ spaghetti dinner raises funds for the community

A spaghetti dinner fundraiser was held by the Anza Lions Club at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1873 Sunday, Aug. 27. The event helped raise money for the VFW and the Terwilliger Community Association to begin much-needed repairs on the aging building. The fundraising goal is $7,650.

The event was attended by hungry locals, Lions members and even the VFW Motorcycle Club. Heaping adult portions were $12 and kid’s plates were provided for a $5 donation. The Italian-inspired feast included spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and desserts. The Anza Thimble Club ladies sold out of their baked goods and special preserves and jams.

Josh Rosas, a 4-year Boy Scout from Troop 319 who is working to become an Eagle Scout, donated six volunteer hours to assist the Lions that day. The Lions Club members joked with him as they served together.

“I’m tired but glad I did this,” Rosas said.

More fundraising events are being planned by the Lions Club. For more information and a calendar of events, visit www.anzalionsclub.org or call (760) 637-9173.