Local artists host show off work at Anza Community Hall

“Phoenix” provides smooth jazz for the patrons of the arts at the Anza Valley Artists’ show at the Community Hall, Oct. 14, in Anza. Diane Sieker photo
Colored pencil drawings by Joanne Van Kolken feature wildlife and nature at the Anza Valley Artists’ show at the Community Hall, Oct. 14, in Anza. Diane Sieker photo
Artist Merrie Kraatz displays one of her most recent works at the Anza Valley Artists’ show at the Community Hall, Oct. 14, in Anza. Diane Sieker photo
Gourd artist and soap maker Lori Jo Wood relaxes amid her creations at the Anza Valley Artists’ show at the Community Hall, Oct. 14, in Anza. Diane Sieker photo
Lori Jo Woods’ custom-made soaps were a hit at the Anza Valley Artists’ show at the Community Hall, Oct. 14, in Anza. Diane Sieker photo
Jewelry sparkles at the Anza Valley Artists’ show at the Community Hall, Oct. 14, in Anza. Diane Sieker photo
Joe Harmer’s “The Kindness Squad,” makes and sells handcrafted jewelry and uses the profits to help the homeless. He is pictured with his daughter, Thera Pacino, at the Anza Valley Artists’ show at the Community Hall, Oct. 14, in Anza. Diane Sieker photo
Anza Phantom Artist Susan Anderson’s work is an inspiration at the Anza Valley Artists’ show at the Community Hall, Oct. 14, in Anza. Diane Sieker photo
A print of an older pencil drawing by Susan Anderson sits exquisitely framed at the Anza Valley Artists’ show at the Community Hall, Oct. 14, in Anza.
Western artist Dan Hare sits among his action-packed works at the Anza Valley Artists’ show at the Community Hall Oct. 14 in Anza. Diane Sieker photo
Dan Hare’s work is well-known and beautifully exhibited at the Anza Valley Artists’ show at the Community Hall Oct. 14, in Anza. Diane Sieker photo
Anza Valley Artist’s President Rosie Grindle calls the winners of raffle items at the Anza Valley Artists’ show at the Community Hall, Oct. 14, in Anza. Diane Sieker photo
Some of the many raffle prizes donated by artists await pickup at the Anza Valley Artists’ show at the Community Hall, Oct. 14, in Anza. Diane Sieker photo
