‘I Love Anza Day’ highlights Valentine’s Day, offers up family fun

The Anza Civic Improvement League (ACIL) organized the first ever “I Love Anza Day” Feb. 11, in the Little Red School House in Anza. Decorated beautifully with Valentine’s Day hearts, colorful stuffed animals, holiday-themed cookies and cupcakes and every possible craft item needed to create homemade Valentine’s cards, the event was a festive occasion.

GeriLyn Blanton Mellin from Ballooner Nooner was in attendance making balloon animals and Disney characters for adults and children alike.

Participants were able to use the supplied paper, stickers, glue, glitter, markers and more to craft their own unique Valentine’s cards.

Special “I Love Anza” window decals were given out to new ACIL members.

ACIL members Patricia Whittle, ACIL secretary pro tem and Debbie Vesey, ACIL vice president, oversaw the festivities.

“The board is very appreciative of the people who shared this special day with us,” Whittle said.

ACIL is planning more fun activities such as this in the near future.

“Thank you all for this event. We had fun making cards,” said Elaine Miller. “And the balloon lady is the best!”

Minor Park and Little Red School House is available to rent and is cared for by the Anza Civic Improvement League. No government funds are used. Volunteers and memberships, which cost $10 a person, $18 family or $35 for a business membership, keeps the Little Red School House up and running. For more information, visit www.anzacivic.org . Minor Park and the Little Red School House are located at Hwy. 371 at Contreras Road in Anza.