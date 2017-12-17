To make the best, better

Hayden Boone

Special to Anza Valley Outlook

Let me introduce myself. My name is Hayden Boone, and I am the new reporter for the High Country 4-H Club. This is my first news article since I joined the junior officer team. I have been a part of 4-H Club for over three years.

4-H Club is a nonprofit youth development program that teaches responsibility, among other things. High Country 4-H members learned about responsibility by cleaning the tables and chairs at the Anza Community Hall, Nov. 13.

“We get to use the hall for all of our general meetings. It saves our club a lot of money, and we appreciate the use of the hall so we wanted to give back.” Cadi Thayer, an adult volunteer said.

“Some of the kids got into a soap bubble throwing fight. We made it fun even though it was hard work.” Tara Thayer, High Country 4-H Club historian, said.

To learn more about 4-H Club, the community is welcome to attend the general meetings held 6:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month. The High Country 4-H Club will not meet in December but will resume Jan. 17. Or contact Allison Renck at ali9591@aol.com.