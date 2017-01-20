Man displaced following fire in Anza

Diane Seiker

A residential structure fire was reported at 7:25 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. The incident occurred at the intersection of Apple Lane and Reservation Road in the community of Anza.

David “Dog Dave” Maguire was displaced by the fire which was contained to one 40-foot 5th wheel trailer and one small travel trailer.

It took six engine companies, two water tenders and 22 firefighters who responded just under an hour to snuff-out the blaze which kept resources on the scene for about two hours for overhaul.

The first responding engine discovered two trailers fully engulfed in flames, Cal Fire reported in an incident report and Anza Electric Co-Op was called to the scene due to energized power lines being damaged. No outages related to the fire were reported.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, but four dogs lost their lives in the inferno, according to Senior Public Information Specialist, Riverside County Animal Services John Welsh, who added animal control had been out to the property on numerous occasions before the fire.

Riverside County Animal Services officers assessed the property the next day, Welsh said in an email to Anza Valley Outlook.

Maguire, who has a reputation for taking in stray dogs, has a reported 10 remaining dogs, all of which are in good health, according to Welsh. An Animal Services officer did cite Maguire for a kennel violation, failure to license his dogs, failure to microchip his dogs and he is mandated to spay or neuter the remaining animals. There were no accusations of animal cruelty.

Maguire, 72, is a Vietnam veteran where he served as Army special forces. He and his dogs were totally displaced by the tragedy. Several days after the fire, his black “mini” Harley Davidson motorcycle was reported stolen. He is currently staying with friends.

“Dog Dave” is in need of some basic necessities such as dog food, blankets, food, and clothes. Donations may be made to Tina at (909) 472-7509.

The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time and an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information should call (800) 633-2836 and can refer to incident No. CA-RRU-004409.