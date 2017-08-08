Man found after being abducted during apparent marijuana robbery

ANZA – A 28-year-old Anza man was located safely after being kidnapped at gunpoint from his home by four suspects Monday during an apparent marijuana robbery, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Deputies say three men and a woman went to Spencer Hayes’ residence in the 51000 block of Deer Springs Trail around 3 a.m., and two of them brandished handguns and forced him to cut down some marijuana plants for them. Hayes then left with the suspects in their vehicle, and “is considered to have been abducted against his will,” according to a sheriff’s statement.

The statement was updated Tuesday to indicate Hayes was found, but no further information was available.