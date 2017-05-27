Manzanita Ranch Memorial Day Open House invites Veterans

Manzanita Ranch managers Johnny and Jill Roberts are inviting veterans to an open house at the ranch, where horses are the therapy, Memorial Day, May 29, beginning at 1 p.m.

The ranch for years has been a place where veterans and other suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder can spend a day with gentle horses and gain a little peace from their traumatic memories.

The ranch, located in Anza countryside at 42525 La Brina Lane, is operated by the Roberts who care for eight gentle horses named Spyder, Philbert, Pumpkin, Deacon, Simon, Dylan, Duke and Blaze. Each horse enjoys the company of the riders who can curry and comb them, take them for a ride on the nearby Pacific Crest Trail, get to know the gentle creatures and forget the things of the past.

“The horses are the therapy,” Johnny Roberts said, who has been instrumental in helping veterans, returning and active, for six years through Manzanita Ranch, Concerts for Heroes, the Memorial Wall in Temecula and other area veterans activities.

The Roberts asked the veterans, caregivers or family to join them at the ranch in remembering those who have given their lives for their country and those who remain in conflicts all over the world.

“We’ll bring the meat; you bring the sides,” Johnny Roberts said.

The veterans who haven’t visited the ranch have an opportunity to meet the horses firsthand.

“The horses will adore you if you bring carrots and treats,” he said.

The ranch brochure invited veterans and guests to meet the horses who provide therapy, get to know the other ranch supporters, enjoy the music and food and participate in a horseshoe tournament. RSVP by calling Johnny Roberts at (909) 816-9450 or the ranch at (951) 763-2579.

Those suffering from PTSD as a result of military service, cancer patients and survivors and at-risk youth can enjoy a full day with the horses in the “One Good Day Project” offered at the ranch. Visitors can request at visit by emailing OGDProject@Manzanitaranch.org.

The Manzanita Ranch is a nonprofit charitable organization. All donations go to support the health and care of the service horses. For more information, visit www manzitaranch.org or email johnny@manzanitaranch.org or outreach@mazanitaranch.org.